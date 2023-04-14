x
SPD find missing 10 year old boy

The boy has been reported found by SPD.
Credit: WTOL

SPOKANE, Wash. — A young boy has reported missing by the Spokane Police Department (SPD) has been found safe.

The boy was last seen leaving school on Friday afternoon. He was seen wearing a teal t-shirt, blue jeans, red shoes and a black and gray Northface jacket. He was carrying a black backpack.

SPD say he was found safe and thanks community members for their concern and assistance.

    

