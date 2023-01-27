SPD ask for assistance locating missing vulnerable 18 year old

According to SPD, Bryan Collins is autistic. He will recognize his name, but will also have difficulty answering questions.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a missing vulnerable adult.

Bryan Collins is 18 years old. He is 5' 8", and is approximately 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray camouflage coat and blue sweatpants.

According to SPD, Collins is autistic. He will recognize his name, but will also have difficulty answering questions.

Collins was last seen on Friday evening, at around 8 p.m. in North Spokane, around the 1000 block of West Chelan Avenue.

SPD asks anyone with information on Collins' whereabouts are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 or 911.

SPD also asks anyone who sees Collins to keep him in their sight until the police arrive.

