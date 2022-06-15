Southern Poverty Law Center experts and LGBTQ+ community respond to hate groups

Al Steuart has been out for over 40 years. He said the LGBTQ+ community has always been a target for hate, but current trends show the hate is becoming more visible.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kootenai County court documents show the white nationalist group, Patriot Front, went to Coeur d’Alene to raise a voice against LGBTQ+ morals.

Across the country, other hate groups have also shown up at Pride events, drawing focus to a national concern.

But, members in Spokane's LGBTQ+ community said the violence won’t change how they continue to express themselves.

Al Steuart and his husband Raymond have been together for 38 years and married for 14 years.

Steuart said there’s always been a target on the LGBTQ+ community, but now, it’s more visible.

“I’m not thinking it’s that the gay community is more of a target, but it’s just that people like that Patriot Front group have more of an opportunity now to express themselves,” Steuart said.

Steuart says he and his husband always present themselves as a gay couple when meeting new people.

"Ray and I have never been anyone to hide," Steuart said. "As you can see here in the community, we make it very plain that we are a gay couple.”

Susan Corke, Southern Poverty Law Center intelligence project irector, said anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric is becoming more violent as extremists are bringing their actions to the streets across the country.

“It's showing up [in] a lot of places around the country, it's not geographically localized," Corke said. "These are not necessarily in Republican communities where they're showing up. And that's what's frightening is that it's been an explicit strategy to take this to the local level.”

In 2000, the SPLC hate map documented one anti-LGBTQ+ hate group. In 2021, over 60 hate groups with an anti-LGBTQ+ focus are recognized in 27 states. This doesn’t include general hate groups.

Corke says she sees this trend in increased violence continuing through the mid-term election season.

“This is an infection and that's a cancer and it's growing and it creates greater divisions and creates greater potential for violence,” Corke said.

Corke says the intent of these hate groups is to scare the community. But, Steuart says violence isn’t going to scare off anyone.

“I think it galvanizes the community," Steuart said. "And there will be more open opposition to such action as these hate groups.”

Corke said there’s still hope people will continue to fight against hate.

“I'm an optimist, that's why I'm in this work," Corke said with a smile. "I've seen great advances around the world when mostly drawing people's attention to these trends, so people get active and protect their communities. You know, that's where the hope is.”

Corke says political leaders should call out the hate in their communities and hold people accountable for their actions.

