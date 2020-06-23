South Hill MUV Fitness reopens with coronavirus restrictions

MUV Fitness in North Spokane will reopen on June 24, followed by the Valley location on June 26 and downtown on July 6.

Editor's note: Above video was published May 22

SPOKANE, Wash. — MUV Fitness is welcoming back members to its gyms during Phase 2 of reopening in Spokane County.

The South Hill location reopened on Monday afternoon with coronavirus restrictions in place. The North Spokane location is slated to open on Wednesday, June 24, followed by the Valley on June 26 and downtown on July 6.

During Phase 2, the state is allowing one-on-one personal training and small group fitness sessions with five people. At least six feet of separation must be maintained by every person to the greatest extent possible.

High-risk clients, including people over the age of 65, those with serious underlying medical conditions like chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma and people who are immunocompromised, are not allowed to visit fitness centers during Phase 2.

MUV members are expected to clean their equipment before and after use, according to information released by the company. Select pieces of equipment will also be decommissioned to maintain physical distancing.

Employees will circulate to help clean and remind everyone to keep their distance.

Gyms are also temporarily changing their hours during Phase 2. MUV locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

While the restrooms will remain open, showers and lockers will not be available at MUV locations. Members are also required to bring their own mats, foam rollers, basketballs and other small items. The pool and hot tub will also remain closed.

Group fitness classes at MUV will be brought back slowly in limited capacity, but virtual classes remain an option for the time being.