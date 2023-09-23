South Hill Dutch Bros. on Freya Street to reopen on Sept. 27

The stand was under construction after it was hit by a truck in 2021.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The iconic Dutch Bros. blue windmill is coming back to Spokane's South Hill after a crash left it in construction for two years.

Dutch Bros. announced the stand will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 27 in a Facebook post. To celebrate the grand reopening, the location is offering $1 off all drinks bought at the South Hill location.

In 2021, a dump truck crashed into the stand, injuring seven people, including one employee. No one died in the crash. The driver plead guilty to vehicular assault after he admitted to using meth right before the crash. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison, and 18 months in community custody.

Former staff members are expected to return to the location after the stand spent two years in construction. At the time, both buildings of the Dutch Bros. sustained "catastrophic structural damage" and was a total loss.

