South Hill Dutch Bros reopens following two year close due to truck driving through building

SPOKANE, Wash. — The iconic Dutch Bros blue windmill is back on Spokane's South Hill after more than two years.

Dutch Bros says the stand is officially reopen as of Wednesday, Sept. 27. To celebrate the grand reopening, the location is offering $1 off all drinks bought at the South Hill location.

In 2021, a dump truck crashed into the stand, injuring seven people, including one employee. No one died in the crash.

After the crash, a witness told police he heard “metal on metal grinding” coming from Freya Street and saw a large truck driving at a high speed. He said the truck was allegedly weaving in and out of traffic and eventually hit several vehicles before crashing into the buildings.

The driver, 48-year-old McGavin Medrain, pled guilty to vehicular assault after he admitted to using meth right before the crash. Months later, a judge sentenced the man to 15 months in prison.

Former staff members are expected to return to the location after the stand spent two years under construction. At the time, both buildings of the Dutch Bros sustained "catastrophic structural damage" and was a total loss.

