Crashes and spinouts block roads amid snowy Monday morning commute

SPOKANE, Wash. — There are several crashes and spinouts blocking roads around Spokane amid snowy conditions, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper J. Sevigney.

There are blocking crashes or spinouts on westbound I-90 at Sprague, on the North Spokane Corridor at Parksmith and on State Route 195 at Mullen Hill, Trooper Sevigney tweeted.

Although the snow isn't expected to stick around, the timing has made the impact as big as possible according to KREM 2 Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo.

The Spokane area, the Palouse and North Idaho are all expected to see less than an inch of snow, and showers will taper off by the mid morning rush.

But in the meantime drivers are encouraged to slow down and give themselves more time on their way to their destinations Monday.