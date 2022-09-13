Snohomish County solid waste facilities may have to close temporarily due to excess garbage

There aren't enough available storage containers to transport garbage piling up at solid waste facilities, creating an environmental, health and safety hazard.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Garbage is piling up at Snohomish County solid waste facilities due to challenges transporting it to regional waste centers via railway.

The mounting garbage is prompting health, safety and environmental concerns for customers and staff, according to the county.

Waste facilities are experiencing trouble finding enough freight containers to transport garbage to regional waste facilities. The issue is also impacting other solid waste facilities throughout the Puget Sound area and into western Canada.

If the county continues to experience challenges transporting the waste in the coming weeks, some solid waste facilities may have to close temporarily until the excess refuse can be dealt with.

Transportation challenges have impacted waste facilities in Snohomish County intermittently for the past eight months. In early January, solid waste transfer stations began having issues finding enough railway containers to transport waste, and garbage began to pile up over the next five months. In May, the county had to close solid waste facilities for two days to remove excess garbage that built up due to a lack of available transport to landfills.

In April, Snohomish County approved an emergency contract with Waste Management to help the solid waste division remove excess refuse at local transfer stations.

The agreement expires in October. Garbage has been at a sustainable level through the summer months, but has recently begun to pile up again due to railway staffing challenges and intermodal container shortages.

The county is working with Republic Services, Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway (BNSF), Waste Management, local solid waste haulers and federal officials to find a solution, Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said.

“We are experiencing significant delays in rail service by BNSF to the landfill, but safety will remain our number one priority throughout this emergency,” Snohomish County Solid Waste Director David Schonhard said. “We are working on every possible option to reduce the refuse at our facilities without shutdowns, but it is difficult. We appreciate our customers’ patience during this uncertainty.”

Compounding the challenges is the possibility of a nationwide strike of more than 100,000 railway workers that could come to a head after Sept, 15. The strike could exacerbate ongoing waste transportation issues and interrupt other vital services nationwide.