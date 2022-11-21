Plane's wing separated in flight before deadly crash in Snohomish County, NTSB says

The plane's right wing was found 200 yards away from the fuselage, according to the NTSB.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The right wing of a plane that crashed in a field in Snohomish County last week separated in flight, according to federal investigators.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released initial findings into their investigation of the plane crash Monday.

The Cessna 208B, which was on lease to Raisbeck Engineers, left Renton around 9:30 a.m. on Friday. It crashed in an agricultural field around 10:20 a.m. while maneuvering near Harvey Airfield in Snohomish. There was a fire after the crash.

The right wing was found about 200 yards away from the fuselage, which is the main body of the plane, according to the NTSB.

Investigators said the wreckage was recovered and will be taken to a facility where it will be reconstructed as part of the NTSB’s investigation.

The plane was carrying four people – two test pilots, a flight test director and an instrumental engineer – all of whom were killed in the crash. All worked for Raisbeck, which is an aircraft modification company.

The pilots were on a test flight to collect baseline data before modifying the plane.

Raisbeck President Hal Chrisman told KING 5 over the phone that the company has never had a fatal test flight in the company's 40-year history, until now.

The NTSB said it is collecting maintenance records and information about the pilots’ licenses, ratings and history.