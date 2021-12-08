3 things to know Thursday

Smoke returns to the Inland Northwest, How the infrastructure bill could benefit Eastern Washington, New COVID-19 guidelines for K-12 sports.

After a brief break from the smoke and the heat, both are back in the forecast. A shift in the weather pattern will bring back 100-degree highs for much of the Inland Northwest through Saturday. The pattern brings a ridge of high pressure and that means we will likely see a little more wildfire smoke with the heat.

The National Weather Service in Spokane issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Wednesday to Saturday because of the hot temperatures. The warning stretches from the east side of the Cascades to the Northern Rockies including central Washington, the Spokane area and Coeur d’Alene. Temperatures in the watch are expected to climb into the upper 90s and low 100s those days. Read more

The US Senate approved a bipartisan bill this week that would direct $1 trillion in spending towards various infrastructure needs.

Although specific information on what projects might receive funding from this historic package is limited, the offices of the senators who voted for it have outlined myriad ways in which Washington and the Spokane area could benefit. Read more

The Department of Health (DOH) announced new COVID-19 requirements for K-12 extracurriculars Tuesday.