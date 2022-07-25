Smokey Bear sign reported missing from Sawtooth National Forest

The sign was stolen from the recreation headquarters the night of July 16, according to the Sawtooth National Forest.

BOISE, Idaho — The Sawtooth National Forest reported one of its Smokey Bear signs has gone missing from the recreation headquarters.

The sign was stolen last week on the night of July 16 from the Sawtooth National Recreation Area (NRA) Headquarters north of Ketchum, according to the Sawtooth National Forest. It is the first time in recent history that one of the forests' signs has been stolen.

The sign is approximately 6.5 feet tall and 2.5 feet wide. It would have been fairly difficult to remove, according to the Sawtooth Public Affairs Officer, Elizabeth Wharton.

"Typically, it is not a popular item to steal," Wharton told KTVB. "Someone had to take the time to remove it because the sign has large lug bolts that need to be removed with special tools."

It will cost around $1,000 for the Sawtooth Forest staff to replace the sign, but they are hoping the sign is returned. In a Facebook post, the park wrote, "#OnlyYou can help us bring him home!"

Anyone with information on the bear's whereabouts is asked to email steven.sumsion@usda.gov, or call the Forest Supervisor's Office at 800-877-8339.

Since 1944, Smokey Bear has represented the U.S. Forest Service as a symbol for preventing forest fires. Three years later, Smokey's familiar phrase was coined, “Only YOU Can Prevent Forest Fires!”

This year marks Smokey Bear's 78th birthday, on August 9.

