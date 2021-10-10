Smoke from Colville National Forest pile burning to cause low visibility for drivers

The Colville National Forest staff advises drivers to drive carefully as they conduct prescribed pile burning in forest.

COLVILLE, Wash. — The Colville National Forest staff announced Thursday they will be conducting pile burning on Monday.

On Monday Oct. 11, the Colville National Forest staff will be conducting pile burning across the forest that will cause low visibility due to smoke. They will be assisted by local Federal agencies and the Washington DNR. This effort will be done with the goal of restoring the health and resiliency of the forest.

Pile burns are the follow-up treatment to small tree thinning or post commercial harvest slash. These burn piles have been piled by hand or machine. The suite of treatments from thinning, to piling, and now the pile burning will help reduce forest undergrowth and post-harvest slash.

“After another long and exhausting wildfire season, the need to complete treatments that aim to make forests more resilient is emphasized even further. Pile burning is a large of our prescribed fire program,” explained Shane Robson, Colville National Forest Deputy Fire/Fuels Manager.

Other ways the pile burns will support the restoration of the forest include providing forage opportunities for game, recycling nutrients back into the soil, and promoting growth of fire adapted and native vegetation.