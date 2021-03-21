Small tornado touches down in Southwest Washington, causing minor damage

The tornado was the first confirmed in Pacific County since June 1991, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

ILWACO, Wash. — A small tornado touched down near the town of Ilwaco in Southwest Washington on Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said.

Based on radar data, NWS Portland said the tornado touched down at about 8:04 p.m. near Redwing Way and Captain Gray Drive. It traveled roughly 500 yards and ended around 8:08 p.m. near Highway 101 and Chinook Valley Road.

The tornado generated a maximum wind speed of about 65 miles per hour. It was given a strength rating of EF-0, which is the smallest of six ratings on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale.

"While this tornado was weak and brief, it did cause some minor damage to trees, fences, windows, shingles, and other unsecured attachments to structures along the path," NWS Portland said in a statement.

The weather service said this was the first tornado confirmed in Pacific County, Wash., since June 1991, nearly 30 years ago.