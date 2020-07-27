Skydiver who crashed into Sandpoint home Life Flighted to Kootenai Health

Around 8:45 a.m. emergency crews were called to a home on Larch Street for a report of a skydiver who landed on a roof and was possibly impaled.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A skydiver was seriously injured Sunday morning after landing on a house in Sandpoint.

Selkirk Fire Department crews were able to get the skydiver off the roof. The victim was taken by ambulance to the Sandpoint Airport to meet a Life Flight helicopter, according to the post.