x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

local

Skydiver who crashed into Sandpoint home Life Flighted to Kootenai Health

Around 8:45 a.m. emergency crews were called to a home on Larch Street for a report of a skydiver who landed on a roof and was possibly impaled.
Credit: Bonner County EMS

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A skydiver was seriously injured Sunday morning after landing on a house in Sandpoint.

According to a Facebook post from Bonner County EMS, around 8:45 a.m. emergency crews were called to a home on Larch Street for a report of a skydiver who landed on a roof and was possibly impaled.

Selkirk Fire Department crews were able to get the skydiver off the roof. The victim was taken by ambulance to the Sandpoint Airport to meet a Life Flight helicopter, according to the post.

The skydiver was taken to Kootenai Health by Life Flight for further evaluation.

RELATED: Insurance companies responsible for Lake Coeur d'Alene plane crash wreckage, authorities say

RELATED: Final victim of Lake Coeur d'Alene plane crash identified as 57-year-old California man

RELATED: Recovery of planes in Lake Coeur d'Alene expected to finish over weekend