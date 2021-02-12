Six hurt in crash blocking Maple Valley Highway involving Metro bus, dump truck and other vehicles

At least six people are hurt in a Renton crash blocking all lanes of Maple Valley Highway Thursday night.

RENTON, Wash. — Six people were hospitalized after a crash blocking Maple Valley Highway at 140th Ave SE in Renton. All lanes are blocked as of 7 p.m.

Police expect the road to be closed until around 10 or 11 p.m.

The crash involves six vehicles, including a Metro bus, dump truck and passenger vehicles. Authorities said the dump truck struck two cars and a Metro bus, which then struck other vehicles.

The bus driver was the only person onboard Bus #9, which was on Route 150, and headed back to base. He was hospitalized for observation.

The Renton Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area and to expect significant delays during an extended closure of Maple Valley Highway.

SkyKING video showed aerials of the large scene of the crash, which was first reported around 6:08 p.m.

At least one of the six people is reported to be in serious condition, according to Renton firefighters.

(1 of 2) Delays along Maple Valley Hwy 2 continue for Traffic Investigation. Expect delays of 2-3 hours for investigation & cleanup. A dump truck was travelling S on 140th towards MVH, hit 2 veh before hitting Metro Bus, which then hit other vehicles/sh pic.twitter.com/Nls1vTMnyh — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) December 3, 2021

