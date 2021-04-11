Six dogs killed in Spangle shed fire

According to fire crews, seven dogs were in the shed when the fire started but one dog was able to escape the flames.

SPANGLE, Wash. — Six dogs died in a shed fire Thursday morning near West First Street and South Rock Street in Spangle, Washington.

According to fire crews, seven dogs were in the shed when the fire started and one dog was able to escape the flames. No one was at the home when the fire started and people were not injured, fire officials said.

The homeowner told KREM 2 that five puppies and two adults were in the shed, which used to be an animal barn.