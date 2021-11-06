'I can't help but just cry': Sister of teen killed in crash near Loon Lake shares heartfelt post remembering her brother

Jordan Anthony Walker's sister shared memories, pictures and a fundraiser for her brother's burial in the post on Facebook.

LOON LAKE, Wash. — The sister of Jordan Anthony Walker, one of the three victims of the tragic crash near Loon Lake, shared a heartfelt post about her brother on Friday.

Nicole Walker shared memories, pictures and the link to a fundraiser in a post on Facebook. In the post, Walker details the heartbreak that she and her family are living through and how much she misses him.

"My family and I are beyond devastated and I am honestly lost for words. I'm still just trying to wrap my mind around the fact that he's gone. My brother was only 19 years old and had so much more life to live. He was such a kind hearted soul and had so much love to give. As I sit here going through pictures I can't help but just cry and think about how much I miss him," Walker wrote.

She also added information about the fundraiser to raise money for her brother's funeral expenses.

"Obviously no family is ever prepared for something like this to happen to them, emotionally or financially. So In order to help with the costs of laying my brother to rest there has been a Memorial Fund set up in his honor through STCU bank. If you would like to donate, the account is now active and is open to the public for donations. Anyone can donate through any of the branch locations," Walker wrote.

The membership number for the fund is 575353 and the account number is 2003338924.

Here are some of the photos shared by Walker.