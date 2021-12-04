Large sinkhole forms on Spokane's South Hill after water main break

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews are working to repair a large sinkhole that formed on Monday morning after a reported water main break on Spokane's South Hill.
The City of Spokane tweeted at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday that Grand Boulevard was reduced to one southbound lane near 18th Avenue as crews worked to repair a water main break.
About one hour later, KREM's Al Lozano said a large sink hole had formed at Grand Boulevard and 18th Avenue, closing both northbound lanes of Grand. Detours to side streets are in place and one southbound lane of Grand Avenue remains open, he said.
In May 2019, a fire truck got stuck in what appeared to be a sinkhole on the lower South Hill amid heavy rainfall. Officials said the fire truck was sent to find a broken water main and the road collapsed beneath them. They said the burst pipe was not likely related to the storm.