Large sinkhole forms on Spokane's South Hill after water main break

Both northbound lanes of Grand Avenue on the South Hill are closed as crews work to repair the sinkhole.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews are working to repair a large sinkhole that formed on Monday morning after a reported water main break on Spokane's South Hill.

The City of Spokane tweeted at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday that Grand Boulevard was reduced to one southbound lane near 18th Avenue as crews worked to repair a water main break.

About one hour later, KREM's Al Lozano said a large sink hole had formed at Grand Boulevard and 18th Avenue, closing both northbound lanes of Grand. Detours to side streets are in place and one southbound lane of Grand Avenue remains open, he said.

A large sink hole at Grand Blvd and 18th Avenue has both Northbound lanes of Grand closed right now. Detours to side streets are in place. 1 lane of South Grand still open. @KREM2 @J_RobinsonTV @wxLaGoo @Danamariemctv pic.twitter.com/jCrrElvZWP — althepal530 (@althepal530) April 12, 2021