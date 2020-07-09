x
Silverwood Theme Park closes early on Labor Day due to power outage

Silverwood posted that the park lost power on its Facebook page and it wasn't clear when it would be restored.

ATHOL, Idaho — Silverwood Theme Park had to shut down operations early on Monday after power went out at the park. 

According to a post on the park's Facebook page, it isn't clear when power will be restored. 

The park said the power outage is due to high winds that are causing chaos throughout the Inland Northwest. 

The park said guests with reservations for Monday could log on to their Silverwood accounts and request refunds for their tickets or reschedule for a different day. 

People can also call guest relations with any additional questions. Silverwood is expected to reopen Saturday and Sunday of next week. 
