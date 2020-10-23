Silver Alert issued for missing 72-year-old man from Nine Mile Falls

Dennis Burgi could be driving a dark grey 2005 Nissan Frontier with Washington license plate number B46670F.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Nine Mile Falls.

Dennis Burgi, 72, could be driving a dark grey 2005 Nissan Frontier with license plate number B46670F, according to WSP. The vehicle has a matching camper shell.

Burgi's daughter, Sarah, said in an email that he has dementia and Alzheimer's and has been missing since 1 a.m. on Friday. He does not have his glasses, hearing aids, wallet or phone, she said.

Sarah said her father frequents garage sales in the Spokane and Suncrest areas and the VA Medical Center. He often thinks he is in Tehachapi or Bakersfield, two cities located in California.