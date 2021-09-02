Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Tonasket woman who left home 'disoriented'

Authorities said Alberta Russell "has not driven in years." Her cellphone pinged in the Sherman Pass area on Monday night.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old woman from Tonasket who has not been seen since she left her home on Monday.

Alberta Russell left her home on Dinosaur Lane in Tonasket at about noon on Monday saying that she wanted to check on her father's residence, according to the sheriff's office. Her father passed away in the 1990s.

Authorities said Russell was "disoriented" when she left and has not driven in years. Her cellphone pinged in the Sherman Pass area between 2:40 and 6:40 p.m. on Monday.

Russell is a white woman with brown eyes and red hair, according to WSP. She weighs 110 pounds and is five feet, two inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a gold wedding band.

Russell’s car is a 2007 Jeep wrangler with Washington license plate No. ATJ9946. It has custom bumpers and an iron frog on the front, according to WSP.