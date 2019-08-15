OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a 76-year-old man who went missing from his home in Okanogan County on Wednesday.

Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley says Gail Smith suffers from dementia and was last seen driving southbound on North Star Road toward Brewster at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday. A Silver Alert has been issued due to his condition.

A Silver Alert means the missing person usually has a cognitive impairment such as dementia or Alzheimer’s or a disability that could subject the person to physical harm.

Smith’s health could deteriorate quickly if he is not found because he has dementia, Hawley said. He recently moved from Iowa and is not familiar with the area.

Smith is driving a 1999 silver Chevy Tahoe with a handicap Iowa license plate No. IZ578.

He is described as 5’8’’ and 135 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes and wire frame glasses.

Hawley says Smith was last seen wearing jeans and a light-colored shirt. He may be wearing a hat that says Navy on it.

Anyone with information that could help in finding Smith is asked to contact the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office at 509-422-7232.

Gail Smith

Okanogan County Sheriff

