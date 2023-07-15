Sign of a dispute between 2 neighbors in North Idaho

The sign is a 20-by-20-foot vinyl flag hanging from cables between two pine trees on Jess Goetz’s property. It reads, "Do not cut neighbor's trees for your view."

BAYVIEW, Idaho — “That sign is a nuisance, frankly,” Bayview resident Steve Leifer said. “It causes discomfort for lots of people who have to see it.”

The sign is a 20-by-20-foot vinyl flag hanging from cables between two pine trees on Jess Goetz’s property. It reads, "Do not cut neighbor's trees for your view. Shame on you!"

Goetz, 83, owns a lakefront home in Bayview with several rental homes on the property. Goetz claims a neighbor to his north cut down a handful of his fruit trees to give himself a better view.

The neighbor, Mike Flynn, has a different view of events. He said a tree fell onto his fence, which he cut up. He repaired his fence and moved on.

Flynn decided to list his current lot and shop on Cape Horn Road for sale, and he said that’s when Goetz put the sign up.

