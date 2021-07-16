The circus is back! What to expect under the big top in Spokane Valley

According to a Facebook post, the circus will not have animals but will be showcasing other acts, including two featured on "America's Got Talent."

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Shrine Circus is back in the Inland Northwest and performing at the Spokane Valley Mall starting Friday.

According to the Circus' website, all tickets will be sold on-site and not ahead of time online. There are three ticket classifications including general admission, reserved, and VIP Ringside.

General admission is $10 while reserved seating is $15 and VIP Ringside is $25.

They will be performing the whole weekend from Friday to Sunday. On Friday, they will be performing at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. On Saturday, there will be three performances at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. On their closing day on Sunday, they will perform at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

According to a Facebook post, the circus will not have animals but is showcasing other acts, including two featured on "America's Got Talent".

The circus also said they are featuring trapeze artists, stunt acts, clowns, and more during the show.