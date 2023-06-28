Shoshone Falls After Dark announces last show dates of the year

Shoshone Falls After Dark returns with dazzling light shows scheduled for two weekends in July, in what is the event's second - and final - round of shows for 2023.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho's famous waterfall, dubbed the "Niagara of the West" stands 212 feet tall, which is 36 feet higher than Niagara Falls - and once again, one of Idaho's most beloved places will be illuminated in stunning colors.

Shoshone Falls After Dark returns for its second round of shows this year due to an increase in water flows. The light shows occur in the evenings of July 5 through July 9, and again the following week, July 12 through July 16.

This will be the last opportunity to see Shoshone Falls After Dark

"The waterfall is flowing so beautifully right now," said Southern Idaho Tourism Executive Director Sarah Rohrbach. "We thought people might enjoy a few more nights of fun in the canyon under the stars and lights beside one of Idaho's most iconic landmarks."

Attendees are allowed to enter the park after-hours to view the illuminated falls with their pre-purchased, timed vehicle ticket. The light show will run for about 20 minutes on a loop until about 10:30 p.m.

Southern Idaho Tourism announced the return of the annual event on Wednesday. This is the third-consecutive year of the event, showcasing a stunning display of colors that light up the Shoshone waterfall.

Last year, the lights were upgraded to LED models for improved color coverage and efficiency. The May 2022 Shoshone Falls After Dark also added more lights than previous years.

The well-known event is put on by Southern Idaho Tourism, Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power and the City of Twin Falls. Tickets sell out each year, as it attracts both locals and people from across the country to Twin Falls to view the one-of-a-kind light show.

The first round of Shoshone Falls After Dark shows this year were in April and May, and every showing quickly sold out. The presenters from the first round are again partnering with Midnight Production Studios in Twin Falls for July's round of shows.

Plus, Idaho native, Eric Rhodes, will be the DJ at the shows- serving up his signature mix of pre-recorded music, choreographed with the light show.

"Shoshone Falls is one of Idaho's most beloved places," said Michael Watson, Chief Marketing Officer at Idaho Central Credit Union. "Professionally illuminating the falls after hours is an opportunity that we are thrilled to continue to be a part of."

