WALLACE, Idaho — A 61-year-old man was killed Wednesday in a crash on I-90 in Wallace, Idaho.

Idaho State Police officials said Keith Coleman, 61, was entering westbound I-90 from exit 61 around 11:30 a.m. when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Officers said both westbound lanes were occupied by two semi-tractor trailers.

Coleman lost control of his pickup truck and crossed in front of a semi-tractor trailer.

Police said Coleman hit the median barrier head on then bounced back into the fast lane where he was sideswiped by the same semi.

Coleman was transported to Shoshone Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased. The other driver was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

ISP officials said the investigation is continuing but the weather and conditions are being looked at as a contributing factor.