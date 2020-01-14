KELLOGG, Idaho — Silver Mountain near Kellogg, Idaho, will be closed on Wednesday to allow staff to recover after a deadly avalanche on Jan. 7 killed three people and injured four others.

The avalanche was on the run 16-to-1 near Wardner Peak. Three people were killed and four were injured in the avalanche, and it took crews three days to recover all of the people from the area.

Two of the dead were recovered on Tuesday, the same day the avalanche happened.

Both men were from Spokane County: 58-year-old Carl William Dick Humphreys of Liberty Lake and 46-year-old Scott Michael Parsons of Spokane Valley.

While crews initially thought the two dead and four injured recovered from the avalanche were the only people involved, a tip from a family member on Wednesday morning at about 7 a.m. caused crews to search for a third person killed in the avalanche.

That person was found with the help of the Two Bear Air helicopter on Thursday afternoon and was identified as 33-year-old Molly Elisabeth Hubbard of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Two Bear Air said Hubbard was buried under about 20 feet of snow.

The mountain had reopened on Friday.

