SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — A Silver Valley company said their business may be under threat next year as new EPA regulations will prevent them from using their sole product.

Vanway, which is a rock crushing company, said that a new rule from the EPA may cause them to have to abandon the engine in their sole product, a rock crusher that attaches to a loader.

"Well, it kind of says that Big brother is looking down and not letting us move," said Vanway Owner Sid Clarke.

They started selling their product in 2015. The engine crushes loose rocks on a road and converts them to gravel on the spot, preventing them from having to haul away loose rocks just to haul in new gravel.

"There's as much American-made parts in this as possible," Clarke said.

But the type of diesel engine the machine uses is now putting the company at risk, as the version of the John Deere engine they use is being phased out due to new EPA rules. The agency told them they need a more efficient engine.

"The EPA says we can no longer sell machines unless we put the new engine in it, and we cannot afford to put the new engine in it," Clarke said. "We cannot develop the machine."

In order to accommodate a higher-efficiency engine, they would need to redesign the entire machine, Clarke said.

He also claimed that communication with the EPA has been difficult.

"The EPA has made no effort whatsoever to reach out and contact and inform people," Clarke said.

KREM reached out to the EPA for comment and have been in contact with a spokesperson throughout Tuesday, but we are still waiting for a formal response.

Vanway said they found out they needed the new engines in late 2018, and blame the delay on issues relating to a former employee.

Dawn Wiksten, a Vanway employee, said a former engineer quit and moved to Europe. She said the company believes John Deere had been in contact with that engineer about the new engine requirements, but that they never passed the message along to management.

Wiksten added, however, that Vanway isn't completely sure that this happened.

In spite of this, Vanway said the EPA rules are hard to understand because they are confusing to interpret on their own. Wiksten said they've been talking to the EPA since February about the issue.

Clarke argued that the EPA doesn't keep small businesses in mind when they create these rules. Vanway has just six employees.

"The government is forcing us out of business, is what's happening," Clarke said.

Vanway said they are looking to purchase older engines that fit both their crushers and regulations. They also may sell their crushers to local Native American tribes, who's reservations still allow the older engines.

