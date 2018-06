KINGSTON, Idaho — The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office reports a body was found Saturday night on the Coeur d’Alene River at Fast Hill.

Authorities say the body is consistent with a previous report received in late May of a body found east of the Cataldo boat launch.

The sheriff’s office said a positive identification cannot be made at this time and the body will be sent to the medical examiner’s office.



