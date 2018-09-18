SHOSHONE CO., Idaho — Crews will be blackening out the existing pavement striping and painting new lines between the Snakepit restaurant and mile marker 16 on the Coeur d'Alene River Road, Shoshone County Sheriff's Office officials said.

This is along the North Fork of the Coeur d'Alene River.

Crews will paint new lines on Wednesday and Thursday if weather cooperates. Officials are reminding the public to slow down and be aware of workers during this process.

This comes after a contractor's re-striping project on the highway that was almost too noticeable.

The county did not specify what that mechanical problem was, and they said that they've used this same contractor for years and have never had a problem.

PREVIOUS: A re-striping project did not go as planned on a road in Shoshone Co.

Traci Sherman, who works nearby said, “He was either on his phone, or talking...Very distracted driving. your only job is to paint lines that go straight down the road,”

