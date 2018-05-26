SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – A Post Falls man called 911 Friday night to report what he believed to be a body in the north fork of the Coeur d’Alene River.

Cole A. Lifesy, 23, said he was fishing when he noticed the body floating past him face down, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office.

Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded and began to coordinate a search and rescue effort, officials said. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office mobilized its Air 1 helicopter while Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded with a marine unit, drone support, jet skis and a dive team, officials said.

Officials said Captain Jeremy Groves with Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office used his personal airboat to aid in the search. Idaho State Police, Fish and Game and the Bureau of Land Management also helped search near the waterway.

Search and rescue efforts stopped as of 7 p.m. on Friday and are set to begin again on Saturday.

Officials said they are confident the body is not believed to be Lionel Harding-Thomas, a 69-year-old male reported missing in April.

Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office thanked the assisting agencies for their cooperation in the search effort.

