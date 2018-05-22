SPOKANE, Wash. – Shoshone and Mineral County Sheriff’s offices confirmed a plane crashed near the Montana/Idaho state line Tuesday afternoon.

Mineral County Sheriff’s Office said it happened near Interstate 90. They said they had deputies responding but did not have any further detail.

Montana Department of Transit sent out a notification the eastbound lanes at Lookout Pass on the Montana side are blocked but traffic is able to get through the median. It is unclear if this is the same incident at this time.

No word yet on the nature of the crash or if there were any injuries.

Representatives from Lookout Pass did not immediately return calls for comment.

KREM’s sister station KPAX has a crew on the way to the scene; this story will be updated.

