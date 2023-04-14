MHSA preliminary report releases new details about deadly Galena Mine accident

A verified Go-Fund-Me has been set up to raise funeral funds and support his family.

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — The Mine Safety and Health Administration released its preliminary report on Friday about the deadly mine accident in Shoshone County from this week.

According to MHSA officials, the incident happened Tuesday afternoon underground at the Galena Mine near Wallace. The preliminary report identified Blaik Nutting, 26, as the victim.

According to the report, he was an underground stope miner with over five years of experience working at the mine. The MHSA report goes on to say Nutting was drilling and bolting the hanging wall with roof bolts when a large slab, fell on him.

Eighty-one miners were working at the mine at the time of the accident.

The report also said Nutting had just under three years of experience with the activity of drilling and bolting.

The Galena Mine is owned by the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation.

Operations at the mine were suspended when the accident happened.

Miners returned to work Thursday, as reported by our news partners the Shoshone News-Press. They also reported there hadn't been a fatality at the mine since 2010 and this was the first mining-related death in Shoshone County since 2014.

A verified Go-Fund-Me has been set up to raise funeral funds and support his family.

