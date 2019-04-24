KELLOGG, Idaho — The above video features reporting on the brush fires outside of Kellogg in Shoshone County last August.

The Shoshone's County Sheriff's Office arrested 45-year-old Daniel R. Robinson on Tuesday on one count of felony arson in connection to numerous fire starts in the Kellogg area in Aug. 2018.

An investigation involving multiple agencies from the City of Kellogg, Shoshone County and the State of Idaho led to the arrest, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

In Aug. 2018, investigators located 18 separate fire starts in and around the Kellogg area, the post said. The investigation involved interviews, evidence collected from the fire scenes and reviewing video footage.

KREM's Taylor Viydo reported in Aug. 2018 that investigators were looking for an arsonist they believed were responsible for 13 small brush fires in the Kellogg area.

No one was hurt and no buildings were lost in the fires.

