SMELTERVILLE, Idaho – The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 60-year-old woman.

Officials said they were notified about the missing woman at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. The reporting party contacted the sheriff’s office after finding a car that belonged to her friend Shannan Souza, 60, of Kellogg, Idaho. The car was parked near the Shoshone County Airport where her dog was also found, but with no sign of Shannan. The reporting party said she found a walking cane down a steep embankment on the ground next to the water and Shannan is known to walk with a cane. They said she also frequently walks her dog next to the water behind the airport.

When the deputy arrived on scene, Shannan’s dog led him to the water where the cane was located. Officials said 26 minutes after the missing person call, a fisherman witnessed what he described as a body of a woman floating downstream on the North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River. Search and rescue attempts were made throughout the weekend to locate the body with no success.

Authorities said as of Tuesday, Shannan’s whereabouts are still unknown. Sheriff’s office leader said they could not release information to the public sooner because they were unable to locate Shannan’s family to notify them that she had been missing.

SCSO leaders said they do not have enough information to definitively say there is a connection between Shannan’s missing status and the report of a floating body; however, their office is not ruling out the possibility that the two calls are connected.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Shannan B. Souza, please contact the SCSO Communications Center at 208-556-1114 and request to speak to Detective Jeff Lee.

© 2018 KREM