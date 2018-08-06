KINGSTON, Idaho – Investigators said Friday they are working to learn more about the remains that were discovered Thursday near Kingston, but due to a large amount of decay, they have not been able to determine any sort of age, gender or identification.

Officials said around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, they were notified of possible human remains near an area under heavy roadway construction. The scene is just off of the Coeur d'Alene River Road before the road passes over I-90.

ISP officials and the Shoshone County Sheriff said the remains were found in a few feet of water roughly 30 feet off the road in a drainage ditch. They said Thursday they do not believe the remains are related to a missing persons case.

Officials said Thursday it is too early to tell if there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the remains.



© 2018 KREM