KINGSTON, Idaho – The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that human remains were found in the Kingston area Thursday morning.

Officials said around 8:30 a.m. they were notified of possible human remains near an area under heavy roadway construction.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, the Shoshone County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Idaho State Police are on scene.



