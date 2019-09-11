KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The longest strike in the history of Silver Valley may come to an end. A tentative deal was struck between Hecla Mining Co. and the United Steel Workers union representing the miners, according to a post on the USW local 5114 chapter's Facebook page.

The agreement still has to be voted on by union members before it's ratified, according to the post.

The miners at the Lucky Friday silver mine in Mullan, Idaho, have been on strike since 2017. The strike began when USW 5114 took issue with proposals from Hecla about work schedules and other factors.

Miners were particularly upset by Hecla's suggestion that the team bidding system the miners were used to was outdated and unnecessary.

Miners claimed the bidding system allowed more senior miners to act as leaders and carry mining jobs out safely.

Hecla claimed the changes were necessary to keep the mine profitable.

