CALDER, Idaho -- There are flood concerns across Washington and Idaho Monday night.

There is a flood warning in effect until Wednesday for the St. Joe River at Calder. Flooding in these areas is not uncommon. But, this is the first time in a while some of these areas have seen flooding this late.

Part of the St. Joe river was expected to crest just above flood stage. Authorities were not reporting any major problems, other than the inconvenience.

"When I woke up and heard the river, I knew it was going to be up over the road,” Patrice Pfeiffer said.

Weather officials said the area saw close to an inch of rain in just 15 hours on top of typical mountain snowmelt.

Other North Idaho rivers were rising too, including the Coeur d'Alene River near Cataldo. The Kootenai River in Bonners Ferry rose over half a dozen feet as well and it seems later than usual.

"We thought we were going to escape it this year," Pfeiffer said.

Weather officials point out that flooding in May is not unusual. However, the last time the St. Joe at Calder went above flood stage in May was 10 years ago. Typically, when we are down here for flooding, it is closer to winter and due to ice jams. For now, life along the St. Joe presses on and people there a wait for sun and the water level to recede.

The St. Joe River was expected to drop below flood stage by the end of Tuesday.

© 2018 KREM