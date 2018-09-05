SHOSHONE COUNTY, Wash. – The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for fake cash.

Officials said over the past few weeks, local businesses have reported people trying to pass the fake bills. They said the fake bills are used in China and other countries around the world for training bank and government employees in the use of U.S. currency.

Authorities said the money can be purchased online in the U.S. The bills have Chinese characters on the left side of the front of the bills.

