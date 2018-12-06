KINGSTON, Idaho -- The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office identified a body found in the Coeur d'Alene River as 60-year-old Shannan Souza of Kellogg.

Souza had been missing since late May. SCSO said Souza went missing while she was walking her dog on the rivers edge behind the Shoshone County Airport in Smelterville. Officials found Souza's dog near her car the day she went missing, but there was no sign of her. Souza's dog led deputies to the water where her cane was found.

Authorities said a fisherman witnessed what he described as a body of a woman floating downstream the day Souza went missing. Search and rescue attempts were made to locate the body with no success.

Souza's body was found Saturday night on the river near Fast Hill.

