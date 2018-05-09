SHOSHONE CO., Idaho — If you’re driving up the North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene river, don’t hug too close to the center line.

Jodi Bentley, who works nearby at the old Snakepit restaurant said, "If I follow these lines, I'm going to get pulled over, haha," These lines have been the talk of the town.

Coeur d'Alene River Road falls is under the jurisdiction of Shoshone County Public works.

They hired a contractor to re-stripe the highway last Friday, but their work is almost too noticeable.

The county hasn't specified what that mechanical problem was, and they said that they've used this same contractor for years and have never had a problem.

Traci Sherman, who works nearby said, “He was either on his phone, or talking...Very distracted driving. your only job is to paint lines that go straight down the road,”

The county met with the contractor Tuesday regarding this problem and a fix is planned. The company will black out the shaky lines and repaint them at their own expense as soon as possible.

"At least that way, if people have a bloody Mary when they're here, when they're leaving, it's not their fault, haha, they can just follow the lines and they're good to go," Sherman said.

© 2018 KREM