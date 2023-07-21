Shoshone County wins tax suit against Silver Mountain Resort

The end result was Shoshone County squaring up with Silver Mountain to the tune of $182,000.

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — After nearly six years of litigation and multiple levels of appeals, Shoshone County has emerged victorious in its tax appeal fight against Silver Mountain Resort.

In December of 2022, the matter was sent back to the District Court and Judge Rich Christensen, who had been directed by the Idaho Supreme Court to retry the matter after they overturned the decision from the Idaho Board of Tax Appeals, who had concluded that the disputed resort properties in total were worth far more than previously determined.

Shoshone County Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Allen likened the entire dispute to a heavyweight boxing match that went the distance, as each party took turns throwing its heaviest punches at one another while they absorbed the blows and reloaded for their next attack.

The end result was Shoshone County squaring up with Silver Mountain to the tune of $182,000.