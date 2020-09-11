Sheriff's office: Overdue hunter from Kootenai County found alive

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — An overdue hunter was found alive on Monday after the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said they were search for him in the Bumblebee Campground area.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said an active search was underway on for a 40-year-old man from Kootenai County in the area of FS-796.
The details surrounding the man's rescue were not made immediately clear.
SCSO asked for assistance from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Unit, Silver Valley Search and Rescue and air support from Spokane.