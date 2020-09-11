Sheriff's office: Overdue hunter from Kootenai County found alive

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said an active search is underway on Monday for a 40-year-old man from Kootenai County.

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — An overdue hunter was found alive on Monday after the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said they were search for him in the Bumblebee Campground area.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said an active search was underway on for a 40-year-old man from Kootenai County in the area of FS-796.

The details surrounding the man's rescue were not made immediately clear.