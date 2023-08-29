Shoshone County facing potential budget crisis

It was brought to the attention of the commissioners that there was a roughly $3 million difference between proposed expenditures and anticipated revenue.

WALLACE, Idaho — Shoshone County officials are scrambling to address a potential budget shortfall for the next fiscal year.

According to Board of Commissioners chair David Dose, after weeks of reviews and feeling confident moving forward with approving their proposed $16.5 million county budget, it was brought to the attention of the commissioners that there was a roughly $3 million difference between proposed expenditures and anticipated revenue.

Dose isn't attaching blame because, at this point, no one seems to know where the actual problem is or where it began.

In 2022, the county budget was passed at approximately $15.5 million, which at the time was a 13% increase from the previous year’s budget. The hike was called for then in response to record inflation and to cover a 7% cost of living adjustment given to all county employees.

