SPOKANE, Wash. — Leaky pipes, messy wires, and cramped spaces are just some of the problems highlighted in a recent report detailing issues at Shoshone County’s aging public facility building and jail. Leaders within the Sheriff’s Office hope the new report may spur change in an effort to update the facility.

The roughly 40-page assessment was completed by the Performance Leadership Institute, a Coeur d’Alene-based law enforcement consulting firm. Shoshone County Sheriff Mike Gunderson had contracted with the group to conduct an assessment and inspection of the facility. PLI’s assessors included Kootenai County Sheriff Ben Wolfinger.

The issues surrounding the county’s jail in Wallace isn’t an entirely new problem. Mitch Alexander, the county’s prior sheriff, had previously stated to KREM that the facility was in need of improvements but budget constraints prevented work. The jail had previously failed standards laid out by the Idaho Sheriff’s Association, but has passed inspections the last two years.

In 2015, a jail inmate escaped the facility via a closet containing cleaning supplies when it was accessed by custodial staff. The inmate was eventually caught days later.

PLI’s report notes several instances where pipes in the building, first opened in 1972, often leak and threaten to damage pieces of equipment.

“From all outside appearances, the jail is well maintained and seems to be kept clean. However, this is just a surface appearance,” the report reads. “It was described that pipes, both water and sewer, leak sporadically throughout the facility.”

“The staff described sewer leaks that had leaked onto heating ducts and filled the entire office with the odor of warm sewage,” the report states.

The report also details several spaces within the building that are cramped. In one room, antique records were shown being covered with a tarp to prevent them from water damage. “The records storage area is unsecure and shares a large room with the maintenance department,” the report read. The assessors also wrote that the agency’s evidence storage room was inadequate and “crammed full of property.”

At the time of the assessment, the jail was housing 36 inmates who were all in the facility on felony charges. The jail was originally designed with 56 beds for inmates, but currently has 48 beds due to state standards.

PLI also interviewed several staff members about their concerns with the aging facility. “Several people expressed concerns with the lack of proper facilities for housing inmates who have mental illnesses as well as housing those persons with gender identity issues or communicable diseases,” the report said.

The assessment laid out 10 separate recommendations that county staff and leaders should take in the event if a new jail and public safety building were to be explored. Included in that were a public awareness campaign, creating a jail committee, and hiring additional staff. PLI’s report also floated the idea of the Shoshone County Sheriff’s office contracting with the Idaho Department of Correction to hold state prisoners as a potential revenue source.

Sheriff Gunderson, when speaking with KREM on Wednesday, stressed the importance of the issue and his desire to see improvements made at the public safety building. At this point, it’s not entirely clear what steps are next or when discussions regarding a new jail would potentially take place. As of Friday evening, Gunderson hadn’t returned a phone message seeking additional comment on the process.