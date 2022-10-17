Shooting suspect arrested after overnight search in Soap Lake

Police shut down several blocks in Soap Lake and brought in a K-9 to help track down the shooting suspect overnight on Monday.

SOAP LAKE, Wash. — Police arrested one man overnight after a shooting in Soap Lake.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, police got a call about a shooting on East Main Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot. He was airlifted to a central Washington hospital. His current condition has not been released.

Police shut down several streets in the area while they investigated. Soap Lake Police Chief Ryan Cox said witnesses were able to give police a description of the shooting suspect and where he lived.

Police used a K-9 unit to track the suspect. He was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail.

At this time, suspect in CUSTODY. No other suspects at large. State Route 17 will be open soon. Information to follow. Posted by Soap Lake Police Department on Monday, October 17, 2022

Several law enforcement agencies responded to help with the shooting investigation, including Moses Lake Police Department, Quincy Police Department, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Ephrata Police Department, and others.

This is a developing story. KREM 2 News will update this article as more information is available.

