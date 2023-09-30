One person dead, another injured after shooting in Mead

Hawthorne Road between Nevada Street and Parksmith Drive is currently closed as the Spokane County Sheriff's Office investigates.

MEAD, Wash. — One person died and another was injured in a shooting in Mead on Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the area of the 2400 block of East Hawthorne Road at about 11:15 a.m.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), initial 911 calls reported a security guard and two other people got into a fight. The calls went on to say the two people were shot during the struggle.

First responders from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers, SCSO deputies and medical personnel found the two gunshot victims at the scene.

SCSO said one person died at the scene.

Emergency crews took the other gunshot victim to the hospital for medical treatment.

The security guard involved was not seriously injured during the struggle.

Officials are processing the scene for evidence and documentation. Roads are still closed on Hawthorne Road between Nevada Street and Parksmith Drive while deputies and officers investigate.

The Spokane Medical Examiner's Officer will release the victim's name and cause & manner of death at a later time.

#BREAKING Police have Hawthorne road blocked in North Spokane due to reports of a shooting @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/5SMUf4r5zs — Nathan Hyun (@Nathan_Hyun) September 30, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

