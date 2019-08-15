Editor's note: Above video is a report on the aftermath of the fire in April 2018

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An iconic sushi and hibachi restaurant in Spokane is reopening after it was destroyed by fire more than a year ago.

The owners of the Shogun Restaurant are moving the business in Spokane Valley next week.

The Shogun fire began burning in the early morning hours of April 22. It threatened an adjacent hotel and several other buildings but stayed confined to the restaurant.

Areas below the buildings also experienced flooding as fire crews battled the blaze.

The fire was controlled in seven hours and no injuries were reported.

Investigators never released a cause of the fire.

On Monday, the restaurant will host a grand reopening from 5 to 10 p.m. at the new location at 20 N. Raymond Road in Spokane Valley. This comes after the owner said last year that he would rebuild the restaurant, as he knew how much people in the community loved it.

The restaurant now takes reservation that can be made by calling and leaving a message with your name, the date and time, party size and contact number.