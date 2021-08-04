Shirts commemorate Zag's historic season

"The Great Run of 2021" will be printed on shirts set to sell online and at local stores.

Brought to Zag Nation by the makers of the #GonzagaExists T-shirt, Gonzaga Apparel will now sell a design to commemorate the 2020-2021 basketball season.

The first shirts will be printed Thursday. It says "The Great Run of 2021." Not only does it rhyme but it encapsulates the season the Zags had this year. The company got permission from the school as a way to say 'Thank you' to the team.

Before the championship game, the team went on a 31-0 run. The 30 wins in a row for five straight years is an NCAA record. Not only did the accomplishment bring the team to the national spotlight, it gave the Gonzaga community and Spokane something to look forward to during the pandemic.

"This 2020-2021 Gonzaga University Men’s Basketball team is one of the greatest in the history of the school, " Zane Troester, Zome Design Licensing Coordinator, said. "They took the entire nation on quite a ride."